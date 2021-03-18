Police carry out searches linked to New IRA

Police are carrying out searches in Londonderry as part of their investigations into the activities of the New IRA.

Detectives said Thursday morning's operation is "looking specifically at the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment".

A 52-year-old man was arrested in the Creggan area under the Terrorism Act.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray said: “A detailed forensic examination of a house is currently under way at that location as part of the investigation.

“Operation Ledging is one of a number of ongoing investigative elements relating to the activities of the New IRA.

"Today’s arrest and examination of a house is a significant development, in a long term enquiry, into this aspect of the gang’s activities.

"The New IRA continues to pose a very real danger, most especially to the communities in the areas where they construct and store their bombs and guns."

Police said the focus is on keeping the community safe "from the threat of these violence groups" and appealed for the help of the public.

“Previous investigations have shown time and time again that the New IRA has a callous disregard towards who it might hurt or what it destroys," continued Raymond Murray.

"We have witnessed on numerous occasions that they are willing to put the lives of local people at risk in their reckless haste to carry out bombings and shootings.

"Most starkly they have a chilling indifference to hiding lethally dangerous weapons and bombs in places where local people can easily stumble across them, unaware of the potential horrific consequences of touching them.

“We have witnessed this all too often in recent times when they have left explosives and weapons near to children’s play-dens and in the middle of housing areas – places that should be sacrosanct and safe.

“We have previously stated that Operation Arbacia is a longer term investigation that will look into every aspect of the activities of the New IRA in its entirety.

"Today’s search and arrest is evidence that we have various operations complementing Operation Arbacia and today does not mark the end of them but rather a continuance.”