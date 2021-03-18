Three more arrests in probe into £1.6m cocaine haul

Three more arrests have been made by National Crime Agency officers investigating the seizure in Belfast of cocaine worth around £1.6m.

Twenty kilos of the Class A drug was discovered in an empty fuel tank being transported in a van that had arrived into Belfast Port on a ferry from Birkenhead in February.

On Thursday, a 46-year-old woman was detained in Wolverhampton on suspicion of involvement in the conspiracy to supply the drugs.

Two men, aged 31 and 60, were also detained on suspicion of conspiring to supply Class A drugs – although the offences are not connected to the Belfast seizure.

The 60-year-old is further suspected of firearms offences.

All three people arrested are being questioned by NCA investigators.

Two men, including the driver of the van intercepted as it came off the ferry in Belfast, have already been charged in connection with the haul. A third man was arrested and bailed.

NCA Branch Commander Adam Warnock said: “Our investigation has now broadened to take in alleged offences above and beyond the Belfast seizure.

“Today’s arrests reflect that, and our enquiries continue.”

The significant seizure of cocaine is said to be one of the biggest to be made by law enforcement in Northern Ireland in recent years.