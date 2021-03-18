'Vast majority' followed regulations in celebrating St Patrick's Day

Police say the vast majority of people across Northern Ireland celebrated St Patrick's Day while following the health regulations.

Large crowds gathered in some parks and beauty spots, and officers had to encourage people to return home where necessary - including at Botanic Gardens in Belfast.

In the Holyland area of Belfast, police attended nine residential properties overnight and issued 47 fines of £200 under coronavirus regulations.

They added that two other people will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said a "comprehensive policing operation" was in place on Thursday to ensure the celebrations were peaceful and safe.

“At various locations across NI, police and partner agencies attended reports of groups of people gathering up, incidents anti-social behaviour and have seized multiple items of alcohol from young people and people drinking in public spaces," a spokesperson said.

“Our preliminary figures indicate that a total of 135 enforcement notices were issued across Northern Ireland into the early hours of this morning.

"However, most people heeded the collective messaging in terms of how they conducted themselves.

“By working with our partner agencies, and in liaison with local communities, we were able to mark and celebrate the cultural significance of St Patrick’s Day in a way that helps keep communities safe and supports efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"As we move forward with some restrictions easing, more young people returning to school and the vaccination programme continuing, we still need everyone to work together and adhere to the health regulations so we can continue to keep people safe and protect our communities during these continuingly difficult times."