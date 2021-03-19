Coronavirus-related deaths fall for seventh consecutive week

The number of coronavirus-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland has fallen for a seventh consecutive week, according to the latest figures.

The NI Statistics and Research Agency says Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 32 people in the week ending 12 March.

It represents a fall from 33 in the previous week - and from 182 at the recent peak of registered deaths in the week ending 22 January.

NISRA says the total number of coronavirus-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland has now reached 2,871.