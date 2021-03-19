Investigation after pipe bomb detonates in Newry

Police are investigating after a pipe bomb detonated outside an address in Newry.

A "loud bang" was reported in the Ashgrove Road area at around 10.45pm on Thursday.

Police say there were no reports of any injuries.

Detective Inspector Handley said: "Police and ATO attended and examined the device which has now been taken aware for further investigation.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries as a result of this utterly reckless attack, carried out in a residential area, with no consideration given to who could have injured or killed.

"We are working to establish a motive for this attack and are keen to speak to witnesses.

"We would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle driving at speed along Ashgrove Road towards Damolly roundabout, and then onwards towards Carnbane Way at around the time of the attack.

"We would also ask any anyone who may have captured mobile phone or dashcam footage to get in touch."