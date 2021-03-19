Kelly's confirms iconic nightclub will not reopen

Kelly's in Portrush has confirmed its iconic nightclub Lush will not reopen.

The venue has hosted world famous DJs for over 25 years, however the owners say a "changing nightclub culture" has led to their decision.

The Kelly's complex, including the hotel and caravan park, will undergo an investment programme and revamp.

Meanwhile the nightclub will go "on the road" and "take part in large-scale events, locally and Europe-wide".

Peter Wilson, owner of the Kelly's Complex, said the past year has been "an extremely difficult one for us in the hospitality industry".

He said: "It has presented many challenges, but with that it has also brought a number of opportunities, some of which have been in our plans for the past number of years.

“What lockdown has done, has sped up these plans and forced us to re-evaluate the Kelly's brand in order to secure our future.

“We have always been proud of our well-known LUSH! brand, however, the changing times have brought about new trends.

"The nightclub business model simply isn’t sustainable in its current format. The market has changed, demand is still there, but not as we knew it."

Peter Wilson added: “Kelly’s has been central to the North Coast’s success as an entertainment and leisure destination for over 50 years.

"We have always been pioneers in innovative developments and are confident our investment plans will deliver a much-needed boom to the entire local economy, securing our long-term future as a family-run business."