Men faces charges after Derry police searches

Two men have been charged in relation to public order offences during a police search operation in Londonderry on Thursday.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with assault on police and possession of an offensive weapon, while a 23-year-old man has been charged with assault on police, disorderly behaviour and obstructing police.

Both men are due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A police spokesperson said: "As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."