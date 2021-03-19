One year since first coronavirus-related death in NI

The health minister says the pain and loss caused by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year must never be forgotten.

Friday marks the anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus-related death in Northern Ireland.

Robin Swann says he wants to assure all those bereaved through Covid-19 that the thoughts of people across the region are "very much with them".

The minister said: “We are all very aware of the devastation caused by Covid-19 in the past year.

"Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of those who have died. I know I speak for people across Northern Ireland in saying that.

“We can see better days ahead in the battle against the virus, but we must never forget the pain and loss it has caused. Nor can we ever overlook its capacity to inflict more suffering.

"We must remain vigilant and keep taking the steps that we know will stop Covid-19 spreading."