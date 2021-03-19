Penguins make a splash at aquarium in Portaferry

A colony of penguins are settling in at Exploris Aquarium in Portaferry after it has recently become their new home. You may usually expect to see seagulls or even some seals in the town but now you can also expect to see penguins - fourteen of them - now living at Exploris on the shores of Strangford Lough. Portia Sampson, display supervisor said: “They're from Curraghs Wildlife Park which is in the Isle of Man.

"To get here they've had to get on a ferry to the UK and then they've been driven up to Scotland and then across to Belfast and then they've been on a lorry to get us here, so it's taken them a good 20 hours to get to us.” Aquarist Ester Scordmadlia added: “They are from South America and we are very lucky to have this species of penguins because they can adapt very well to the environment.

"They are already enjoying the pool. They like to stay in the water and they also like to jump.” The six males and eight females will be named after Greek gods and goddesses.

Lockdown or not, the Exploris staff there continue with their daily responsibilities. Improvement works have also been taking place in anticipation of reopening to the public.