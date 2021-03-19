Police respond to Continuity IRA claim over Enniskillen device

Police have responded to a claim that the Continuity IRA was behind a device left in Enniskillen, condemning the act as “reckless and reprehensible”.

A small crude but potentially viable device was found during the alert at Riverside on Wednesday.

This happened after claims made on Monday that the CIRA fired shots at the local police station and left a device nearby.

Police issued a statement on Friday in response to a claim of responsibility by the Continuity IRA for causing the alert.

Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn, South Area Commander said: “If this claim is to be believed, it further illustrates the wanton disregard that Dissident Republicans have for the public.

“Leaving any form of an explosive device at a publicly accessible beauty spot was reckless and reprehensible.

“The incident remains under investigation and we will tirelessly pursue anyone who seeks to harm the public or our officers and seek to bring offenders before the courts.

“I would again appeal for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1242 of 16/03/21.”