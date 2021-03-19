Stories from a pandemic one year on

Judith Hill reflects on some of the stories from the pandemic one year after the first Covid-related death in Northern Ireland.

It's a year that will be etched in our memories, when life was altered.

When health professionals really had to take the strain and when loss was visited on many.

More than two thousand lives have been lost since, but statistics cannot sum this pandemic up.

Perhaps stories can and that's why some families have spoken out to remind us of who their loved ones were and the human cost of the last year.

Ann's dad John Burns moved into his Belfast care home on the day lockdown began.

But less than a month later he caught Covid and died.

“He was very funny, very loving," she says.

It's hard any time but Covid just made it so much worse, we couldn't have a funeral for him, we couldn't have anything for him, couldn't bring him home.

"I don't even know how to deal with my grief, some days I'm ok, some days I can't get out of bed, I just try and keep myself busy.”

The suffering has been a global experience.

Tarlach Mac Naillais lived and worked in New York. His family felt helpless losing him when they were thousands of miles away.

"My brother was an immense man in every way, big in character, big in smiles with craic," his brother Brendan says.

“What we would traditionally do is have a wake, and a celebration and tell stories about his life and all of that, that has been put on the back burner."

Funeral director Stephen McCosh has had an emotionally challenging year. He's buried over 90 people who died after contracting Covid-19.

Emotionally it feels like we're doing lots of families a disservice.

"You know we're telling them no to things we usually pride ourselves on saying yes,” he explains.

"We see them walking away traumatised, we seem them walking away being told no to things we should be doing, you know and that has an effect on us.

“We're human at the end of the day, we have families, we have all lost somebody, we know what it would be like to be told no, to be put in that position in the way that we're having to tell these families because of government restrictions.”

Stephen says he's not yet in a place to reflect.

Devastation for those who have lost a loved one is still so real and lockdown is still a reality.

The battle with this virus is not over and while all look forward to better days, it's a year that has left an indelible mark.