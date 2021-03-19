Suspicious object 'was handled by child' in east Belfast

Police are investigating after a suspicious object was handled by a child in east Belfast.

The item was recovered from water in the Woodcot Avenue area on Wednesday.

Detectives received a report at around 4.50pm that the item was discovered by members of the public around 20 minutes earlier.

A spokesperson described the object as "a possible timer power unit".

They said: "The item was handled by a child before the report was made to police.

"We have carried out extensive follow up searches on the Greenway since the discovery and I would like to reassure the public that we are content that there is nothing else which would pose a danger to them."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the PSNI.