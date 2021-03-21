One further Covid-19 death in Northern Ireland

There has been one further death of a patient who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Another 125 confirmed cases of the virus were recorded by the Department of Health in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Sunday, there were 158 Covid-positive confirmed inpatients in hospital, of whom 14 were in ICUs.

The number of positive cases in the last seven days stands at 1,072, a drop of 241 cases in the week previous.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak began last February now stands at 115,932.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that homeless people in Northern Ireland will start to receive their Covid-19 vaccine soon.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said that around 1,200 homeless people will receive the jab in the next few weeks, dependent on uptake.

The PHA said that the vaccination rollout has already begun in some trust areas, with others due to start by the end of the month.

Around 20 staff are involved in the process, working across mobile clinics.

Vaccines will be administered with a "doorstep" approach, using mobile vaccination teams to provide the service at facilities such as hostels, day shelter facilities, crash facilities, non standard accommodation facilities, and to those sleeping rough.

The process is already under way in some areas, with health workers visiting hostels on Friday.