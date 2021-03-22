£220m extra Government funding for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is to receive an additional £220 million cash injection from the UK Government, as a result of last week’s announcement by the Health Secretary.

Matt Hancock pledged £7 billion in support for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In total, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive £1.3 billion new funding.

The breakdown is determined by the Barnett formula and it is up to the devolved administrations how they spend the money.

In England the money will go to support the continuation of the NHS response to the Covid-19 pandemic, recovery of elective services in hospitals, infection control measures in adult social care and a hospital discharge programme to help free up staff and beds.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Throughout this crisis we’ve protected the NHS, and made sure they have the resources they need.

"As a result, across the whole United Kingdom the NHS has been able to live up to its promise of treating everyone according to need not ability to pay. Those values have stood in good stead in this pandemic in very difficult times.

“I’m delighted to confirm that as a result of the £7 billion extra UK Government investment announced last week, Northern Ireland will receive £220 million, helping ensure health services in all parts of the UK can continue to tackle the impact of this pandemic."

This is another example - alongside the vaccine rollout - of the UK working together for all our citizens. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary

He added: “The funding is on top of the additional £1.3 billion that Northern Ireland is already receiving over the next financial year through the Barnett formula, building on the £3.3 billion of additional funding Northern Ireland received in 2020-21.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis said: “The UK Government continues to support Northern Ireland through this pandemic with a further £220 million for the Northern Ireland Executive to deliver essential health care to all those in need during these challenging times.

The funding is on top of the additional £1.3 billion that the Executive is already receiving through the Barnett formula for 2021-22, which they can use to fight coronavirus, sustain people’s livelihoods and keep businesses running.

“I will continue working closely with the Executive to ensure the NI economy recovers from the pandemic as quickly as possible.”