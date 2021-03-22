All primary pupils and years 12-14 return to classroom

All primary school children will return to face-to-face learning on Monday for the first time this year.

Secondary school pupils in years 12 to 14 will also return to class, with the remainder of students due to return after the Easter holidays on 12 April.

Primary 1 to 3 pupils are already back in school.

The Executive agreed the proposed timetable from Education Minister Peter Weir last week.

Regular coronavirus testing using Lateral Flow Device tests will also be rolled out to all post-primary staff and older students in years 12 to 14 , as well as Education Other Than At School (EOTAS) centres.

Testing will be expanded to other staff in primary and pre-school setting at a later phase.