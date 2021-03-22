'Ground-breaking' Climate Change Bill to receive first reading

A 'ground-breaking' Climate Change Bill is to receive its first reading at the Assembly on Monday.

The Bill, lead by leader of the Green Party NI Clare Bailey, has received support from Sinn Féin, the SDLP, UUP, Alliance Party, PBP and Independent MLAs.

The south Belfast MLA said: "Today's first stage reading is an important step in creating the framework for the just transition to a low carbon economy which leaves no citizen behind.

"The Bill contains targets around achieving net zero carbon by 2045, enabling Northern Ireland to become climate resilient and to achieve an environmentally sustainable economy."

Climate breakdown is the defining issue of our time and something that successive Northern Ireland governments and administrations have failed to get to grips with. Clare Bailey MLA

She continued: "The Bill is ambitious, but ambition is necessary if we are to move beyond the point of irreversible climate breakdown and species decline. "I look forward to the First Stage reading of the Bill and working through the legislative process."

The DUP party have not backed the Bill, which has been drawn together by Climate Coalition NI, a group of legal professionals, scientists, academics and environmental organisations.