One more coronavirus-related death recorded in NI

One more person who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,105, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 87 new positive cases, out of 1,010 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,050 positive cases.

There are currently 160 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 15 of them in intensive care and 12 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 96%.

There are also eight confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The latest figures come as Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK try to slowly ease out of lockdown.

In Northern Ireland, the focus is currently on getting children back to schools for face-to-face learning.

However, a fresh wave of Covid infections is sweeping through mainland Europe and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that it will reach the UK “in due course”.

“People in this country should be under no illusions that previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends [in Europe], I’m afraid it washes up on our shores as well,” he said.

The PM stressed the importance of pushing on with the vaccination campaign to try to limit the impact of more infections.