Police confirm identities of two women murdered in Newtownabbey

Police have confirmed the two women who were murdered in Newtownabbey on Friday were 50-year-old Karen McClean and 30-year-old Stacey Knell.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said the killings were 'really shocking and horrific'.

Both women were mothers and were killed inside their own homes.

"A place they should have been safe," said Detective Caldwell.

On Friday evening just before 11pm, police responded to a report of a stabbing at home in the Derrycoole Way area of the town. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then attended another home in the Glenville Road area where a second woman was found dead.

Both women were mothers and this appalling murder has left children facing a lifetime without their mums. Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

An unconscious man was also found inside the house, who subsequently died. He was 26-year-old Kenneth Flanagan.

DCI Caldwell said he is not looking for anyone else in connection with the murders, which he believes to be connected.

It is understood that Flanagan stabbed his mother and girlfriend.

DCI Caldwell continued: "My thoughts are very much with their families as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

"We would urge anyone with any information which may assist our investigation to contact 101 and quote reference number 2441 of 19/03/21.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."