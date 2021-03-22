Suspicious object at centre of security alert in Carrickfergus

The discovery of a suspicious object has led to the closure of the Belfast Road in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim in both directions.

Police say local diversions are in place due to the security alert on Monday evening.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek an alternative route.

There are no further details at this stage.

Meanwhile, a separate alert remains ongoing in the Newtown Road area at Camlough Lake, just outside Camlough in Co Armagh.

The road has also been closed in both directions due to the discovery of a suspicious object.