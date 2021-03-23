Northern Ireland remembers lives lost during Covid pandemic

People across the UK are taking part in a 'Day of Reflection' to remember those who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic on the anniversary of the first lockdown.

A nationwide minute's silence was held at midday to remember the 126,172 people who have died from the virus, and the many more lives that have been impacted.

Lead by Marie Curie, the charity found over 17,880 people have died in Northern Ireland over the last 12 months and estimates over 160,000 people have been bereaved since the pandemic began.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “As we mark the anniversary of the UK's response to Covid-19 with the first lockdown, I’m supporting Marie Curie’s call for a moment on reflection on March 23rd.

"I’ll be pausing for a minute silence at noon, as my way of showing my respect to those who have lost loved ones and to all who are going through difficult times just now."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The pandemic has touched all our lives and the last twelve months have been so incredibly hard for everyone across our community.

"For the countless people who have lost loved ones in the most difficult circumstances, it has been a truly heart-breaking time.

"It is right that we acknowledge their pain and loss and remember all those who have died across these islands and across the world."

Health Minister Robin Swann added: “The National Day of Reflection provides an opportunity for us all to pause and reflect on the challenges we have faced over the past year of the Covid-19 pandemic and to stand alongside those who have lost loved ones and feel the pain of bereavement and loss."

The impact of Covid-19 across our society, including those working in our health and social care sector, has been profound. I am continually astounded however, by the huge out-pouring of support that people have shown for each other during the worst of times and resilience demonstrated across our community. Health Minister Robin Swann

Mr Swann continued: “As we reflect on this past year and continue to comfort and support all who grieve for those they have lost, we can also take heart in the growing hope that, with the success of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, there are brighter days to come.”

Organisers have asked people across the UK to shine a light on their doorsteps on Tuesday evening at 8pm, using phones, candles and torches.

Council buildings and some Northern Ireland landmarks will also be lit up yellow to mark the day.