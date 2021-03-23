Over 100 NI schools to benefit from new part-time speed limits

New part-time speed limits have been set in legislation for over 100 schools across Northern Ireland.

Announcing the introduction of the 20 mph signs, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: "Children, parents and teachers in every part of the North will see positive, practical changes to limit vehicles speeding on the roads around their schools."

The full list of the 103 schools to benefit from the scheme can be found online.

Ms Mallon continued: "Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority of mine and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates.

"My officials are working to complete the schemes, with the legislation now in place to enforce the new part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools.

"This is another step forward in our efforts to make our roads safer for all users, however, I would reiterate that we all have a collective responsibility to take care using our roads."

The part-time 20 mph signs will flash amber lights at times when the reduced speed limit applies.

The scheme follows trials at a number of schools in 2019 which found the signs reduced the mean speed of drivers.