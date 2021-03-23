Two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,107, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 174 new positive cases, out of 2,048 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,048 positive cases.

There are currently 159 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 14 of them in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 100%, with Altnagelvin, the Causeway, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital all operating beyond capacity.

There are also eight confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

It comes as a Day of Reflection is being held across the UK to remember all those who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers have asked people to shine a light on their doorsteps at 8pm to mark the anniversary of the first national lockdown.