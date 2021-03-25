Cash and drugs seized in east Belfast in Operation Venetic

PSNI detectives, working alongside the Metropolitan Police Service, have arrested a man and seized cash and drugs in east Belfast – as part of the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic.

The operation is the biggest of its kind in the UK, targeting serious and organised criminality.

A search was carried out in east Belfast on Thursday and £40,000 in cash recovered, as well as suspected Class B drugs estimated to have a street value of £20,000.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply Class A drugs, conspiring to possess a firearm, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession with intent to supply.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Corrigan, from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch, said: “This is an example of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in criminal activity to justice.

“Working alongside our partner agencies, we will continue to disrupt the movements and activities of organised crime gangs.

“We recognise the harm caused in our communities as a result of organised crime and we will continue to keep people safe from this activity.”