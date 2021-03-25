Contaminated blood compensation announcement 'not what was wanted'

People affected by the contaminated blood scandal in Northern Ireland say a Government announcement on compensation doesn't go far enough.

At least 100 patients here were among thousands across the UK infected with diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C in the late 1970s and early 80s.

On Thursday, the Government said it is resolving disparities in financial support between the regions of the UK, as well as addressing issues such as support for bereaved partners.

"We thought the Government was just going to hold up their hands," said Marie Cromie, one of the patients who were infected.

The scandal has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS, leaving thousands of patients infected with hepatitis and HIV, and causing many early deaths.

Most of those involved had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and relied on regular injections of the blood product Factor VIII to survive.

These patients were unaware they were receiving contaminated Factor VIII and, despite repeated warnings at the top of Government, continued to be given the product throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Government said it was making UK-wide changes, with any increases in annual payments backdated to April 2019.

Annual payments for bereaved partners will be increased to an automatic 100% of their partner's annual payment in year one, and 75% in year two and subsequent years, in line with the position in Scotland.

The lump sum bereavement payment will move from a discretionary £10,000 to an automatic £10,000, in line with the position in Wales.

The lump sum payment paid to a beneficiary in the scheme with hepatitis C stage one will increase by £30,000 from £20,000 to £50,000, in line with the position in Scotland.

The lump sum payment paid to a beneficiary in the scheme with HIV will increase from up to £80,500 maximum in England, to an automatic £80,500.

In Northern Ireland, the changes are to annual payments for non-infected bereaved spouses/partners, lump sum bereavement payments, and a commitment to introduce enhanced financial support for hepatitis C.

Sinead O'Sullivan, whose father Tony was the latest local victim to pass away, said: "It's not what had I wanted, I wanted an apology.

"I wanted somebody to say they did this to my daddy and that they're sorry."