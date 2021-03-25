Crude devices at centre of alerts ‘could have caused serious harm’

A senior police officer has said devices at the centre of security alerts in Camlough and Maghery in Co Armagh “could have caused serious harm”.

The alerts had been ongoing for a number of days following the discoveries, close to Camlough Lake and Lough Neagh respectively.

Both devices have now been removed for further forensic examination.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn, South Area Commander, said: “These devices were of crude construction, but could have caused serious harm.

“We are at the very early stages of an investigation and are keeping an open mind as to the motivation.”

He added: “I would like to thank local communities for their support and patience as we worked to keep people safe.”

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary in either the Newtown Road area of Camlough or near Milltown in Maghery prior to 22 March to contact them on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.