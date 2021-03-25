NI passes three vaccination landmarks in one day

Northern Ireland has passed three milestones in one day in the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the Health Minister says.

The latest figures show more than 800,000 vaccines have now been administered, including over 700,000 first doses and over 100,000 second doses.

Robin Swann says more landmarks will be reached next week when a mass vaccination centre opens at the SSE Arena in Belfast and community pharmacists start administering vaccines.

“All the immense work being done to deliver the vaccination programme is giving everyone in Northern Ireland hope and optimism for the future," he said.

Meanwhile the First Minister, Arlene Foster, says Northern Ireland is set to adopt the UK's coronavirus red list of countries, from which entry to the UK is banned - Brazil and South Africa are on the current list.

Mrs Foster welcomed "improvements across all indicators", in terms of Covid-19.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill welcomed a second consecutive day of no further coronavirus deaths as a "welcome sign we are continuing to move in the right direction".

Ms O'Neill said international travel was discussed in some detail by the Executive.

"This is a fundamental concern for us all as we seek to manage the risks that are arising from the new variants and align with the scientific and medical advice we have agreed the introduction of managed isolation and hotel accommodation on return from red list countries for a period of ten days to be pre booked before arrival here," she said.

"This will be kept under review and our arrangements for managed hotel isolation will be flexible to enable a broader approach on international travel to be put in place should the need arise."

The Stormont Executive also heard that work is ongoing on hotel quarantine plans for travellers arriving from abroad.

There are currently no international flights landing in Northern Ireland.

The Executive has also agreed to the limited reopening of SureStart and youth services as well as the extension of the business support scheme for close contact businesses and support for large tourism and hospitality businesses while restrictions remain in place.