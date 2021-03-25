No new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths and 183 new positive cases recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,107, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures show that the 183 new positive cases were out of 2,890 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,054 positive cases.

There are currently 153 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 14 of them in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 100%, with Altnagelvin, the Causeway, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster all operating beyond capacity.

There are also six confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The latest figures come a day after Health Minister Robin Swann warned that foreign holidays were “very much” out this summer.

He also expressed concern about the potential for another surge in cases in Northern Ireland and the consequences that could have for the region’s under-pressure healthcare system.