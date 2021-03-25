Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has again been accused of undermining devolution by stepping in to introduce abortion services in Northern Ireland.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart tabled an urgent question on the issue in the House of Commons on Thursday.

The DUP representative said the Government's introduction of new powers compelling Stormont to implement abortion laws "represents a breach of the Belfast Agreement".

Ms Lockhart claimed the action would "undermine and further destabilise the devolved institutions".

However, Mr Lewis said it is unacceptable that women and girls in Northern Ireland cannot access abortion services, even though the law changed more than a year ago.

He added that the Government's decision was not taken lightly.

The secretary of state told MPs of two women who had attempted suicide after their flights from Northern Ireland to England for abortions were cancelled.

"It is unacceptable that there are women and girls in parts of the United Kingdom that cannot access these fundamental rights as they can elsewhere in the UK," said Brandon Lewis.

"Even though the law was changed some 12 months ago, services have not been commissioned yet.

"And that leaves many women and girls in vulnerable positions. I've spoken to many women and healthcare professionals in Northern Ireland.

"Some of their experiences are truly harrowing. Too many women and girls are still having to travel to other parts of the United Kingdom, to mainland Great Britain, to access this care.

"The distress and unacceptable circumstances that women and girls continue to face, at a time when local access should be readily available given the law change over a year ago, I am afraid is unacceptable."

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said most women in NI support the Government stepping in, adding: "I would stress that there is large-scale support in Northern Ireland for these actions.

"It is simply not tenable to have a right on paper but not in practice and for different reproductive rights to exist across the UK."

Meanwhile Conservative MPs warned Brandon Lewis that his new powers to direct commissioning of central abortion services here are "putting the Union at risk".

Former minister Sir John Hayes said the UK Government's granting of new regulations to the Northern Ireland which allow him to intervene and ensure safe abortions are "unjust".

Sir Edward Leigh said the move is "not democracy", and fellow Conservative Scott Benton described the new regulations as "a democratic and constitutional assault on Northern Ireland".

Sir John dismissed Mr Lewis's comment that Northern Ireland is violating its human rights obligations as "simply untrue".