Anthem calls on men to challenge violence against women

A number of local artists are releasing an anthem based on the real-life experiences of domestic abuse survivors.

The anthem was composed by Ruth McGinley and Duke Special and is in support of the global White Ribbon Campaign, which asks men to challenge violence against women.

"Of course when I got the phone call it was an immediate yes, from my heart," Ruth McGinley told UTV.

"Because how could you not? In my own past I have used the services of Women's Aid for myself and I know they have saved my life."

Violence against women has been in the headlines in recent weeks - but it was already at epidemic level in Northern Ireland.

During the pandemic, Women’s Aid say domestic violence has cost eight women their lives here.

"The urgency is all around us at the moment - we at Women's Aid know the urgency has always been there," said Tahnee McCorry, White Ribbon coordinator.

"One in four women are affected by domestic abuse in their lifetime so there has always been a problem, but we need to act now."

Those behind the song hope it will encourage many to sign a pledge - promising never to commit or condone attacks on women.

Larne Football Club already has.

"Domestic abuse happens all over the country, it can't be tolerated in our society, and the more sporting clubs, the more governing bodies, the more players and the more people get behind it the more it strengthens that message," said Larne chairman Gareth Clements.

The aim is that men will sign up, stand up, and speak out against a problem that still silences far too many.