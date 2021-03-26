Armed robbery in east Belfast ‘terrifying ordeal’ for staff

Staff at a shop in east Belfast have been threatened by masked men armed with large kitchen knives in what police say was a “terrifying ordeal”.

The incident, which happened at premises on the Albertbridge Road, was reported to police just after 9.40pm on Thursday.

The thieves fled with cash and cigarettes in the direction of Glenallen Street.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for staff and, while no one was physically injured, this was a traumatic and frightening ordeal and staff have been left shaken.”

One of the suspects is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall and of “stocky” build, possibly aged in his 40s.

The second is said to have been around 5ft 9ins or 5ft 10ins tall and of “normal” build, and to have spoken with what was described as a “raspy” voice.

He was wearing a blue jacket and camouflage combat trousers at the time of the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.