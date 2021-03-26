Arrest amid investigation in Co Armagh security alerts

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating recent security alerts in Co Armagh.

Police said he was detained on suspicion of two counts of causing an explosion likely to endanger life, or cause serious damage to property, and two further incidences of attempting to do so.

They said he has also been arrested for making explosives in suspicious circumstances.

The man, who is from the Co Armagh area, was arrested on Friday and is currently in police custody assisting with PSNI enquiries.

It follows recent security alerts in the Castleblayney Road area of Keady, the Newtown Road area of Camlough and the Maghery Road area of Craigavon.

A police spokesperson said they are continuing to investigating the incidents, which they "believe are linked", and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.