Date set for Ballymurphy inquest findings

The findings of inquests into the deaths of 10 people in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast during the Northern Ireland Troubles will be delivered on 11 May, according to the coroner.

Mrs Justice Sioban Keegan presided over fresh inquests for those who died during three days of shootings involving the Army.

A mother of eight and a Catholic priest were among those killed between 9-11 August 1971.

Ballymurphy victims

Father Hugh Mullan

Francis Quinn

Joan Connolly

Joseph Murphy

Noel Phillips

Daniel Teggart

Edward Doherty

Joseph Corr

John Laverty

John McKerr

The disputed shootings happening during a turbulent period following the controversial introduction of internment without trial in Northern Ireland – a policy that was met by large-scale disorder.

Violence erupted when the Army moved into republican strongholds to arrest IRA suspects.

Original inquests in 1972 returned open verdicts, but families of those killed have long sought fresh probes into the deaths to be undertaken.

The Attorney General directed new inquests in 2011 - they commenced in 2018 and proceedings lasted for 16 months.

Eye witnesses, forensic experts, former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams and more than 60 former soldiers - including General Sir Mike Jackson, the former head of the Army - gave evidence at Belfast Coroner's Court during that time.