Further fall in NI’s weekly coronavirus-related deaths

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland has fallen to 15 in the last week analysed by the NI Statistics and Research Agency – down from 32 in the previous week.

The latest data from Nisra relates to the period 13-19 March.

Up to 19 March, the agency has recorded 2,893 coronavirus-related deaths.

That compares with the 2,103 deaths reported in the daily figures from the Department of Health.

Nisra figures are based on death certificates completed by medical professionals and may include both confirmed and suspected Covid cases and cases where it was either a contributing factor or the main cause of death, while the Department of Health figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus.

Nisra notes that its figures for the latest week to be analysed may be impacted due to registration offices being closed for the St Patrick’s Day public holiday.

The latest weekly fall in coronavirus-related deaths is the eighth in a row since peak of 182 coronavirus-related deaths registered in the week ending 22 January 2021.

