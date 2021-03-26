Lifeguards adapt for rescues amid pandemic

Lifeguards have been learning to deal with the threat of Covid-19 while saving lives at sea.

The pandemic has meant the RNLI has had to adapt to added risks - by developing new, socially-distanced rescue techniques.

“Lifeguards will be exercising new protocols that we've developed to approach casualties at a safe distance, have them to a degree self-rescue, while protecting ourselves as much as possible, so that the risk is as low as possible for the lifeguard service throughout,” said lead lifeguard supervisor Karl O'Neill.

"Once they get to shore they're passed over to a lifeguard who has full PPE on to take definitive care on after that, after the casualty has been returned to shore."

With Easter weekend and the summer season fast approaching we'll soon see lifeguards back on beaches across Northern Ireland.

Karl O’Neill says it could be a busy summer ahead.

"With the idea of people potentially ‘staycationing’ and not being able to travel to Europe this summer, we're anticipating that it could be even busier again,” he continued.

“So we're trying to prepare ourselves as best as possible so that we're prepared for any eventuality should that happen."

While we may be facing new times with new challenges, the RNLI’s old advice remains - respect the water, check with the lifeguards, and swim only where it's safe.