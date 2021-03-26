Michael Conlan returns to the ring against Ionut Baluta

Michael Conlan is set to take on Rominia's Ionut Baluta as he returns to the ring in London on 30 April.

The Belfast boxer will make his junior featherweight debut in the 12-round bout and victory could put him in line for a title shot.

Unbeaten Conlan, who is 29, knocked out former world title challenger Sofiane Takoucht in August in his last featherweight fight.

He is ranked number one by the WBO and number eight by the WBA.

"I'm very excited to get back in the ring against Ionut Baluta on April 30," Conlan said.

"I know how tough of a fighter Baluta is, but I've been training hard since shortly after my last win in August and will be well prepared for victory.

"I'm looking forward to putting on a great show and can't wait to get back in the ring."