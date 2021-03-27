There have been two further coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland.

It brings the death toll reported by the Department of Health to 2,109.

The figures also show there have been 138 new positive cases, out of 1,953 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,066 positive cases.

On Friday no coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the department for the third day in a row.

There are currently 130 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 14 of them in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy has dropped to 93%.

There are currently six active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes here.