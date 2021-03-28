Co Armagh man charged with explosives offences

A man has been charged with a number of explosives offences linked to a series of security alerts in County Armagh.

The 40-year-old is accused of two counts of causing an explosion likely to endanger life, two counts of attempting to cause an explosion, and four counts of making explosives under suspicious circumstances.

The charges are linked to security incidents earlier this month in the Castleblayney Road area of Keady, the Newtown Road area of Camlough, and the Maghery Road area of Craigavon.

At the time of the Camlough and Maghery alerts last week, police said crude devices found at each location were capable of causing serious harm.

On March 17, police removed items from Keady after investigating a suspicious object found in the area.

The accused has also been charged with a number of driving offences.

He is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court on Monday.