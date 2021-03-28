Two more Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's vaccination program will ramp up on Monday morning when the SSE arena opens as a mass vaccination centre. Credit: UTV

Two more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 within the last 28 days. It brings the death toll in Northern Ireland to 2,111, according to the Department of Health.

The latest figures also show 116 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 126 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland, 15 of those patients are in intensive care, with 11 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy remains at 93%.

There are currently six active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes here.