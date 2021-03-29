Man beaten with hammer in Derry attack

A man in his 20s has been beaten with a hammer shortly after being visited by up to eight masked men in Londonderry.

The gang – one of whom was armed with a hammer – turned up at an address in the Earhart Part area of Derry at about 9.45pm on Sunday.

They spoke with the man who was subsequently assaulted close to the bus stop in Earhart Park.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Earhart Park area and witnessed this incident to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101.”