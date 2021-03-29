No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

There have been no further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,111, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 65 new positive cases, out of 2,506 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,016 positive cases.

There are currently 129 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 17 of them in intensive care and 12 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 95%, with Altnagelvin and the Ulster Hospital operating beyond capacity.

There are also five confirmed and active outbreaks in care homes.

It comes as Northern Ireland’s mass vaccination centre has opened at the SSE Arena Belfast, where up to 40,000 people a week are expected to receive their jabs.

The centre is currently vaccinating anyone aged 50 and over.