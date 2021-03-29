SSE Arena opens as mass vaccination centre

The SSE Arena in Belfast has opened its doors as a mass vaccination centre for Northern Ireland's adult population.

Up to forty thousand people are expected to be vaccinated at the centre each week.

A slowdown in the UK's vaccine supply lines will see the centre processing around 11,000 people a week initially, with the numbers ramping up as more AstraZeneca jabs become available.

The arena floor has the capacity for 60 separate vaccine stations. Six regional centres will continue to administer vaccines, as will GP surgeries.

With thousands of people expected to travel to the SSE Arena over the coming public transport has been stepped up.

Translink has revealed a new timetable encouraging people to use the transport available.

There are a number of options to the SSE Arena Belfast:

Europa Buscentre free shuttles – every 15 minutes from 07.45 - 20.15

Northside P&R to SSE Arena – free shuttles every 10 minutes from 07.40 – 20.20

G2 Glider services to operate every 15-minutes from the city centre.

Train to Titanic Quarter station, a short walk from the SSE Arena.

Car parks within the City Centre can be used for park and walk or to use the free shuttle service from Europa Buscentre.

From Monday, more than 300 community pharmacies will also become involved in the vaccine rollout.

As of Sunday, 850,041 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland - 726,589 of which were first doses and 123,452 were second doses.

Northern Ireland is on course to offer first jabs to the entire adult population - 1.4 million - by July.