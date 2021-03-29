UK 'should offer surplus vaccines to Republic' - Foster

First Minister Arlene Foster says any surplus coronavirus vaccines in the UK should be offered to the Republic of Ireland.

A total of 855,488 doses of the vaccine have now been administered in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures.

That includes 730,471 first doses - and Ms Foster says more than half of the adult population has now received a first jab.

Meanwhile the vaccination programme took another step forward on Monday as the SSE Arena opened its doors as a mass vaccination centre.

The First Minister says she discussed the matter of offering vaccines to the Republic with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he visited a vaccination centre in Co Fermanagh recently.

Ms Foster pledged to continue the conversation.

"If there is surplus vaccine then we should share it with our nearest neighbours out of neighbourliness but also out of the fact it will have an impact of course on us here in NI, so there's a very practical reason why I believe that should happen," she said.

Meanwhile deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she would like to see more cooperation.

"It's the right thing to do, it's the good thing to do," she said. "It's responding to a global pandemic and we are all in this together, so we need to work together in order to protect our people. I would like to see a lot more co-operation as we come out of this period and into the future."

Health Minister Robin Swann said he hopes that the Republic will "catch up" within a month.

"We hope to have everyone receive their first vaccination by the end of July," he said. "In the Republic of Ireland, I've heard the Taoiseach say they hope to catch up in a couple of weeks or a month's time, so that's something we would like to see."

There were reports in a Sunday newspaper that UK ministers were working up plans to share 3.7 million doses with the Irish Republic.

Speaking at the weekend, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said: "There isn't an offer that I'm aware of, or that the Government's aware of, from the UK."