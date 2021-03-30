80% of parents feel homeschooling has negative impact on wellbeing

New research suggests parents have had a difficult time homeschooling during the pandemic, and that it has had a negative impact on almost all of them. More than half of those surveyed said that their own children's mental well-being had also deteriorated.Research conducted during this lockdown by Stranmillis University College suggests almost 80% of parents felt homeschooling had a negative impact on their own mental wellbeing.A similar study last year revealed there has been a rise in the number parents and carers who say lockdown has worsened their children's mental health, which has gone from 31% to over half.Meanwhile, a third of parents supported a repeat of the 2020/21 school year - compared to 54% who were opposed.The research highlighted a gender imbalance, with mums much more likely to take the lead. It also found that homeschooling exacerbates inequalities in society. It's hoped this research will give educators and employers a better understanding of the toll lockdown has taken on so many families.