Covid-19 vaccine offered to over 45s

Covid-19 vaccinations are now available to anyone in Northern Ireland over the age of 45.

The Department of Health announced the expansion of the vaccination programme on Wednesday morning.

Earlier this week the Health Minister had said had hoped vaccines could be offered to those aged over 40 in Northern Ireland within days.

"We'll look at our management systems to see uptake of the current age cohorts as well before we make that decision, but I would hope to be making that announcement within the next week," Mr Swann said.

Mr Swann made the comments as he welcomed the vaccine rollout to community pharmacies on the same day as the opening of a mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Around 65% of pharmacies - almost 350 - can now provide the service, which at present applies to those aged 50 years and over.

Several regional centres will also continue to administer vaccines, as will GP surgeries.

Mr Swann said: "Pharmacists have a wealth of expertise, skills and experience which makes them very well placed for delivering the Covid-19 vaccine.

"The addition of this new service will help speed up the rollout of the existing programme by increasing capacity and local accessibility to vaccines for the general population, particularly for those who may find it more difficult to travel to one of the mass vaccination centres."

The Department of Health's chief pharmaceutical officer Cathy Harrison was among those who availed of the service at Timoney Pharmacy in Lambeg on Monday.

She said it is important to offer people choice on where they can get their jabs.

"This really is about choice, the introduction of the pharmacy service is really about increasing flexibility," she said.

"What we want to do is, as soon as we get the vaccine into Northern Ireland, we want to get it used and administered as quickly as possible, and having 343 pharmacies is really going to help us on top of the general practitioners and the SSE Arena."