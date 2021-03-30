Five more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Five more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,115, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 151 new positive cases, out of 2,631 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 998 positive cases.

There are currently 131 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 18 of them in intensive care and 12 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 97%, with the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster all operating beyond capacity.

There are also five confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The latest figures come as the vaccination programme continues to be rolled out at pace across Northern Ireland.

A total of 872,751 vaccines have now been administered - 740,729 of which were first doses and 132,022 were second doses.

Vaccines are available from GPs, seven regional centres, the mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena Belfast, or from participating community pharmacies.