Four escape injury as shots fired at house in Kilkeel

Four people have escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in Kilkeel, Co Down on Monday night.

The attack in the Fearon Close area was reported to police at about 11.40pm.

Officers branded the incident “reckless” and said it was fortunate no one had been hurt.

PSNI Detective Inspector Handley said: “Those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for life.

“An investigation into this sinister crime is underway to establish what happened and who is responsible. We are also working to establish a motive.”

DI Handley added that police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and who saw or heard any suspicious activity, or anyone who has information about what happened.

They are asked to call detectives in Ardmore on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.