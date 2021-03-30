After a difficult year, staff at Craigavon Area Hospital have been inspired by a 106-year-old woman's courage after undergoing major hip surgery. Madge Martin is thought to be Northern Ireland's oldest woman, living through as many world wars as she has pandemics.

She's due to turn 107 on 17 April this year.

Madge and her extended family Credit: Family photo

Madge has made it through the past year Covid-free but unfortunately ended up in Craigavon Area Hospital in March after falling and breaking her hip.

Surgeon Bruce Watson said: "She is a lady of quite a special interest to the nation and there is extra pressure with that. But we put that to the back of our minds.

"No matter who the patient is, young or old, famous or not, we do the same for every patient."

I knew from the moment I met her she was an exceptional lady - to reach this age, you have to have something special. Bruce Watson, Surgeon

Mr Watson continued: "It's people like Madge and stories like this that keep us going. There are dark times when you think 'this is so hard, why am I doing this?' but then when you see her... it makes it all worth while"

Madge has inspired health workers at Craigavon Area Hospital through her resilience. Credit: Family photo

Granddaughter Deirdre Corby told UTV: "The support from the Southern Trust has kept her going and obviously something's working, as she's still going!"

Now in recovery, Madge hopes to be back on her feet for her birthday next month.

In normal times, she celebrates with her family - all five generations.

She even has a daughter, granddaughter, great-great granddaughter and great-great-great granddaughter all with some form of 'Margaret' in their name

Five generations of the same family Credit: Family photo

The staff at Craigavon Area Hospital have said Madge has been a source of inspiration to them in what's been a very difficult year.