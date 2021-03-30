Police appeal after man found injured in Broughshane

Police are continuing to investigate after a man with multiple facial injuries was found lying on the footpath outside a medical practice in the Co Antrim village of Broughshane.

Officers say the man was “dazed and confused” when found on the Raceview Road at about 4pm on Tuesday 23 March.

PSNI Sergeant Steven Moody said: “We are working to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the incident or may have relevant dash-cam footage from being in the area at the time, is asked to contact police on 101.”

Police can also be contacted online or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.