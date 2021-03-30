Police attacked with petrol bomb and masonry in Derry

Police say they are reviewing CCTV to identify those involved in disorder in Londonderry on Monday night, during which officers were attacked with a petrol bomb and masonry.

Police were called to the Tullymore Road area of the city shortly after 7.20pm, where a crowd of around 40 people had gathered.

Items seized included wooden planks and iron bars.

A petrol bomb was thrown at a parked police vehicle, but did not strike it, while masonry was also thrown.

PSNI Inspector Moore said: “Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.”

Those people who choose to engage in criminal and anti-social behaviour must understand it is unacceptable and must stop. People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities. PSNI Inspector Moore

“Our officers attended and their actions helped to prevent further disorder and, by seizing these items, it helped to quell any potential unrest which may have impacted the local community,” Inspector Moore said.

“We will continue to work alongside local representatives and partner agencies, but it is disappointing that some people continue to disregard our repeated warnings.

“Parents and guardians have an important obligation to speak to keep young people safe by knowing where they are going and who they are with.

“Young people must understand the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record.”

He added: “Police officers are now reviewing the latest CCTV recordings to identify those involved.

“Where appropriate, we will make arrests and put people before the courts.”