Republic of Ireland to ease coronavirus restrictions

Coronavirus restrictions will be relaxed in the Republic of Ireland from 12 April, the Taoiseach has revealed.

Micheál Martin has confirmed two households will be able to meet outdoors for social and recreational purposes from that date.

Additionally the 5km travel limit will no longer apply, and people will be allowed to travel within their county for exercise and recreation.

Construction of housing and childcare facilities will also return, a move that will involve 14,000 workers, described as “absolutely necessary” by the Fianna Fail leader.

The phased easing of Covid-19 restrictions was agreed on Tuesday evening.

Mr Martin also said as of Tuesday that anyone who has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can meet another person who has been fully vaccinated indoors.

From 19 April, some additional high-level sport will return, including senior inter-county GAA training, to facilitate the return of the National League in May.

But the Taoiseach has ruled out any relaxation of the rules in time for Easter.

In a televised address to the nation, the Taoiseach said: “By being safe now, while significantly ramping up the vaccination programme, we will enjoy much greater freedom later in the summer.

“Easter is a time for reflection and it is a time of renewal.

“This year, we will not be able to mark or celebrate Easter in the manner we would like, but we can and we should take the time to reflect on the sacrifices that we’ve all made over the past year.”

Mr Martin added: “We are on the final stretch of this terrible journey.

“This summer, our businesses and our public services will safely reopen.

“We will finally be meeting and enjoying the company of friends and family once again.”

Among the measures announced on Tuesday were a return of outdoor sports training for under-18s, along with golf and outdoor tennis from 26 April.

Outdoor visitor attractions like zoos and wildlife parks will also return on that date.

From 26 April, the number of mourners allowed to attend funerals will also increase to 25, while two people who are fully vaccinated will be able to meet indoors and outdoors.

The Taoiseach said that by the end of next week, Ireland will have administered close to one million vaccine doses, which will give more options on lifting restrictions.

In May, the Government will examine a phased reopening of non-essential retail, personal services such as hairdressers, all non-contact sports training, religious services, museums, galleries and libraries.

Depending on progress, Government will then look at the reopening of hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses in the month of June.

Expectations for reopening were dampened somewhat by a stark warning from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) that reopening too much, too fast will risk a fourth wave of the virus.

Although 5 April was marked as the date for easing restrictions, Cabinet Ministers agree to hold off until 12 April.

Two households will be permitted to meet outdoors, but not in their gardens.

The Government’s priority has been for the full return of schools, with all primary and secondary students to return after the Easter break.

Speaking to reporters before Cabinet, Public Finance Minister Michael McGrath said: “Victory over this virus is now within grasp.

“It is within our reach because of the collective efforts of the Irish people and so we need to do what we need to do to prevent the fourth wave.

“But at the same time we recognise there is an onus on Government to give something tangible to people who have made such sacrifices.

“I think beyond the next number of weeks, and we will lay out what the decisions are for the next number of weeks, there will be a need to give the general public a sense of what lies ahead of us in the summer, through May, June and July.

“We had a very lengthy engagement with Nphet last evening.

“It’s fair to say they have concerns about the level of the virus at this point in time and where it might go in the weeks ahead if we don’t stay the course.

“There is a need to stay the course.

“But there are changes we can bring about that will improve people’s quality of life and that will show that we have made huge progress.

“We’re almost there.

“We certainly want to make sure that we get through April in decent shape and that people can see then that further improvements are possible in terms of reopening society and reopening the economy.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the country’s situation is “extremely difficult and precarious”.

We're in a very precarious situation where there's still worryingly high levels of infection, but the vast majority of people have done everything that was asked of them Richard Boyd Barrett, People Before Profit

He said: “I think we’re in the worst of all possible situations, because the vast majority of people complied and have suffered severe hardship complying with the public health restrictions.

“But those health restrictions have not worked because essentially the Government let certain vested interests and business interests off the hook.

“They didn’t impose the mandatory quarantine and still refuse to impose a mandatory quarantine.

“So we’re in a very precarious situation where there’s still worryingly high levels of infection, but the vast majority of people have done everything that was asked of them.

“We don’t know where this could lead to.

“It’s an extremely difficult and precarious situation.”

He added: “There’s an unhealthy focus on people’s individual and personal behaviour, when the vast majority of people have done exactly what they were asked to do.”

Mr Boyd Barrett called on the Government to impose stricter mandatory quarantine measures and stronger enforcement of work-from-home provisions.